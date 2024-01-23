Kuleba talks to Kenyan counterpart: looks forward to Kenya's further participation in Peace Formula meetings

Ukraine is counting on Kenya's continued participation in the Peace Formula meetings. Among other things, this was discussed with his Kenyan counterpart by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported on the social network X, UNN writes.

I spoke with Musalia Mudavadi about the development of Ukrainian-Kenyan ties. Kenya's support for Ukraine and participation in the Peace Formula meetings are highly appreciated. I look forward to further participation - Kuleba noted .

The parties also discussed further cooperation, including within international organizations.

