What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kuleba talks to Kenyan counterpart: looks forward to Kenya's further participation in Peace Formula meetings

Kyiv  •  UNN

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed cooperation with his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi

Ukraine is counting on Kenya's continued participation in the Peace Formula meetings. Among other things, this was discussed with his Kenyan counterpart by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported on the social network X, UNN writes.

I spoke with Musalia Mudavadi about the development of Ukrainian-Kenyan ties. Kenya's support for Ukraine and participation in the Peace Formula meetings are highly appreciated. I look forward to further participation

- Kuleba noted .

The parties also discussed further cooperation, including within international organizations.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

