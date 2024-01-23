Kuleba talks to Kenyan counterpart: looks forward to Kenya's further participation in Peace Formula meetings
Kyiv • UNN
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed cooperation with his Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi
Ukraine is counting on Kenya's continued participation in the Peace Formula meetings. Among other things, this was discussed with his Kenyan counterpart by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as reported on the social network X, UNN writes.
I spoke with Musalia Mudavadi about the development of Ukrainian-Kenyan ties. Kenya's support for Ukraine and participation in the Peace Formula meetings are highly appreciated. I look forward to further participation
The parties also discussed further cooperation, including within international organizations.
Kuleba discussed the situation with Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart19.01.24, 09:38 • 114269 views