Kuleba discussed the situation with Ukrainians captured in Somalia with his African counterpart

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Somali Foreign Minister Ali Omar. The subject of the conversation was the capture of Ukrainians by Somali militants. Kuleba reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

Held a conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Somalia Ali Omar on the situation with Ukrainian citizens captured in Somalia and ways to resolve it - Kuleba said.

He added that the ministers agreed to sign a memorandum on establishing diplomatic relations as soon as possible. According to him, when this happens, there will be no African country left with which Ukraine has not established diplomatic relations.

Kuleba and Omar also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the African Union.

Recall

Militants of the Somali group al-Shabab seized a United Nations helicopter when it made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the Islamist groups.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported that there were four Ukrainians on board the seized helicopter .

Belgian Museum of Africa explores the origin of its collections acquired during colonization