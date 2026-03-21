UAV strike on Chernihiv region on March 21 - the regional center was de-energized

On Saturday, March 21, Chernihiv was completely de-energized as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure in the region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Chernihiv City Council.

Details

All critical and social infrastructure facilities have switched to operating on alternative power sources, the city council said. AT "Chernihivoblenergo" noted: as a result of the attack, an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district was hit. 430,000 subscribers in the Nizhyn, Pryluky, and Chernihiv districts were de-energized.

Also, the city council noted: due to the lack of voltage, all trolleybus routes, except route No. 11, are temporarily out of service. On route No. 11, transportation is carried out by buses in the direction of "Nezalezhnosti Street - Diagnostic Center".

The head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, added: in communities where there is temporarily no electricity, the authorities act according to defined and already worked out algorithms - critical and social infrastructure facilities switch to operating on alternative power sources.

He also added that the Russians used a "Shahed" drone, also known as "Geran", for the attack.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, March 21, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea.