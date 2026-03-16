Two people killed, 8 injured in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Two people died as a result of Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Eight were injured, including three children. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported the attack, writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked the Zaitseve community of Synelnykove district.

A school was damaged, 10 private houses were destroyed. Rescuers pulled the bodies of two dead from under the rubble.

Three injured people were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The rest will be treated on an outpatient basis. Among them are girls aged 8 and 17, and a 17-year-old boy.

Russians attacked a truck loading grain in Sumy region, driver killed