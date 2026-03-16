Russians attacked a truck loading grain in Sumy region, driver killed

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone as it was leaving to load grain, killing the driver, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Another loss in Sumy region. A 40-year-old man died in the Sadivska community. He came to load grain. At that moment, the Russians deliberately hit the truck cabin with a drone, where the driver was. After the hit, it caught fire. Unfortunately, the man died. - reported the head of the RMA Hryhorov.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the enemy attacked a truck with a drone, which was located on the territory of the Sadivska community of the Sumy district on March 16 at about 11:40.

Russians hit a busy intersection in the center of Sumy with a drone, three people injured

At the same time, according to Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, the number of victims in Sumy has increased.

"The number of injured as a result of today's drone strike in the central part of Sumy has increased to 4. The condition of the injured is assessed as mild. At the same time, 2 people have been hospitalized. Enemy attacks continue," Kryvosheienko said on Telegram.