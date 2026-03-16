Russians hit a busy intersection in the center of Sumy with a drone, three people injured

Sumy was attacked by a Russian drone in the city center this morning, 5 cars were damaged, 3 people were injured, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A UAV hit the central part of Sumy. The strike occurred at a busy intersection. Three people were injured: one woman and two men. - Kryvosheienko wrote.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, confirmed that "today the Russians launched a targeted strike on the Sumy community." "The drone hit the Zarichny district of Sumy – civilian cars were under attack. A two-story residential building was also damaged," Hryhorov said.

According to the head of the Military Administration, 5 cars were preliminarily damaged, and windows were blown out in a two-story building nearby.

According to him, the condition of the injured is being examined by medical specialists, and first aid has been provided.

Russian Lancet UAV attacked passenger train "Kyiv-Sumy"

Hryhorov also reported that an enemy drone attacked a civilian man on a motorcycle in the Velyka Pysarivka community. "As a result of the strike, a 48-year-old local resident received severe injuries. Unfortunately, they did not manage to save him – the man died," the head of the OVA said.