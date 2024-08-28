Two more people wounded in Kherson as a result of enemy drone attacks

In Kherson , an 87-year-old woman was injured by an enemy drone attack, and an hour later a 61-year-old man was injured by a Russian drone attack in the same area, the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"An 87-year-old woman sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel leg injury as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city around 11:00 a.m. The victim turned to doctors herself. At the time of the Russian's attack, she was on the street," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

At about 12:00, he said, the enemy dropped explosives from a drone in Dniprovsky district of the city. "As a result, a man born in 1963 was injured. He turned to medics for help," said Mrochko.

