Russians attack Kherson again with drones: two wounded

Two people were wounded in Kherson as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian troops continue to attack Kherson with drones. In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 55-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV. A 65-year-old woman was also hit by a Russian drone - RMA said.

Doctors reportedly assessed the man's condition as serious. The woman sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. Both victims are currently in hospital, receiving the necessary medical care.

In addition, the RMA reported on the victims of yesterday's enemy attacks.

A resident of Zmiivka, who was hit by a Russian UAV yesterday, reportedly died in hospital. Doctors fought for her life, but her injuries were too severe. The wounded woman's heart stopped last night in the intensive care unit.

The body of a deceased resident of Sadove village was also brought to the forensic medical examination bureau. The 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of yesterday's morning Russian shelling.

