Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russians attack Kherson again with drones: two wounded

Russians attack Kherson again with drones: two wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27428 views

Two people were wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian UAV attacks. Two local residents were killed by drone strikes in Zmiivka and Sadove.

Two people were wounded in Kherson as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian troops continue to attack Kherson with drones. In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a 55-year-old man was injured as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV. A 65-year-old woman was also hit by a Russian drone

- RMA said.

Doctors reportedly assessed the man's condition as serious. The woman sustained an explosive injury and a leg injury. Both victims are currently in hospital, receiving the necessary medical care.

Addendum

In addition, the RMA reported on the victims of yesterday's enemy attacks.

A resident of Zmiivka, who was hit by a Russian UAV yesterday, reportedly died in hospital. Doctors fought for her life, but her injuries were too severe. The wounded woman's heart stopped last night in the intensive care unit.

The body of a deceased resident of Sadove village was also brought to the forensic medical examination bureau. The 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of yesterday's morning Russian shelling.

Russian troops attack a village council car with a drone in Kherson region, wounding the starosta27.08.24, 14:35 • 16919 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

