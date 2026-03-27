Two deserters suspected of double murder in Kharkiv region - police

In Zhytomyr region, police detained two deserters who committed a double murder in Kharkiv region, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, writes UNN.

The men, who had voluntarily left their military unit with weapons in early January, were located by police in the city of Korosten. On March 8, police apprehended them. - reported the Zhytomyr police.

It was established that a 38-year-old resident of Korosten and a 26-year-old resident of Dnipro arrived in Zhytomyr region and were hiding. To ensure their safe apprehension, police involved KORD special forces and a police rapid response group.

Law enforcement officers, as stated, conducted searches at the residences of both men in the city of Korosten. As a result, an automatic rifle and an assault rifle with magazines, as well as 174 rounds of ammunition, were seized. Currently, the weapons and ammunition have been sent for expert examination.

The detainees were informed of suspicions under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the police, the court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for them.

It was established that both suspects had previously been brought to criminal responsibility for robberies, property crimes, and drug offenses; one of them had been convicted of attempted murder.

At the same time, police operatives found out that "the detainees are involved in a double murder committed in Kharkiv region," the Zhytomyr police reported. They informed their colleagues, so Kharkiv police conducted a series of measures at the residence of a resident of Chuhuiv district. "In an outbuilding, they found the bodies of two men with signs of violent death. It was previously established that the owner had been considered missing since January. The second murdered man was a National Guard serviceman who also voluntarily left his military unit," the Zhytomyr police stated.

The bodies of two men with signs of violent death were discovered by law enforcement officers on the territory of a household in one of the villages of Chuhuiv district, reported the Kharkiv police.

"It was previously established that on January 29, in the village of Husyna Polyana, two men who had voluntarily left their military unit with weapons were in a house with a 41-year-old owner and a 26-year-old local resident. During a joint alcohol consumption, a conflict arose between those present," the Kharkiv police said.

According to the police, "subsequently, the perpetrators decided to kill both men." "The 38-year-old suspect fired several shots from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the 26-year-old victim, who died on the spot. After that, the perpetrator went into another room and shot the 41-year-old homeowner in the head. The man also died from the received wound," the report states.

On March 26, police investigators in Kharkiv region notified two men of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer fired to repel an attack, the attacker was found dead nearby, he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL - police