Two deserters suspected of double murder in Kharkiv region - police

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 7082 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20306 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
11:09 AM • 18036 views
Search at Poplavsky's: law enforcement investigates embezzlement of about UAH 300 million
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32028 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
March 27, 08:55 AM • 20231 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
March 27, 05:31 AM • 25494 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 44833 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 47980 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 43898 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 36599 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
38%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 drones in one dayMarch 27, 05:44 AM • 10859 views
NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 27March 27, 06:00 AM • 23885 views
Trump claims CIA informed him of new Iranian supreme leader's homosexualityMarch 27, 06:51 AM • 7610 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 14584 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 6874 views
Publications
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20306 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 32028 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 74408 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 86943 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 58884 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Kaya Kallas
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationships03:21 PM • 210 views
Pavlo Zibrov revealed his secret to thick mustache - a recipe from the People's Artist of Ukraine01:02 PM • 7034 views
Reese Witherspoon celebrated her anniversary with her family - bright photos from the celebrationVideo11:30 AM • 14668 views
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 28656 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 83326 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Two deserters suspected of double murder in Kharkiv region - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 554 views

Two deserters with weapons were detained in Korosten. The investigation established their involvement in the murder of two people in the Kharkiv region.

Two deserters suspected of double murder in Kharkiv region - police

In Zhytomyr region, police detained two deserters who committed a double murder in Kharkiv region, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, writes UNN.

The men, who had voluntarily left their military unit with weapons in early January, were located by police in the city of Korosten. On March 8, police apprehended them.

- reported the Zhytomyr police.

It was established that a 38-year-old resident of Korosten and a 26-year-old resident of Dnipro arrived in Zhytomyr region and were hiding. To ensure their safe apprehension, police involved KORD special forces and a police rapid response group.

Law enforcement officers, as stated, conducted searches at the residences of both men in the city of Korosten. As a result, an automatic rifle and an assault rifle with magazines, as well as 174 rounds of ammunition, were seized. Currently, the weapons and ammunition have been sent for expert examination.

The detainees were informed of suspicions under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the request of the police, the court chose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for them.

It was established that both suspects had previously been brought to criminal responsibility for robberies, property crimes, and drug offenses; one of them had been convicted of attempted murder.

At the same time, police operatives found out that "the detainees are involved in a double murder committed in Kharkiv region," the Zhytomyr police reported. They informed their colleagues, so Kharkiv police conducted a series of measures at the residence of a resident of Chuhuiv district. "In an outbuilding, they found the bodies of two men with signs of violent death. It was previously established that the owner had been considered missing since January. The second murdered man was a National Guard serviceman who also voluntarily left his military unit," the Zhytomyr police stated.

The bodies of two men with signs of violent death were discovered by law enforcement officers on the territory of a household in one of the villages of Chuhuiv district, reported the Kharkiv police.

"It was previously established that on January 29, in the village of Husyna Polyana, two men who had voluntarily left their military unit with weapons were in a house with a 41-year-old owner and a 26-year-old local resident. During a joint alcohol consumption, a conflict arose between those present," the Kharkiv police said.

According to the police, "subsequently, the perpetrators decided to kill both men." "The 38-year-old suspect fired several shots from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the 26-year-old victim, who died on the spot. After that, the perpetrator went into another room and shot the 41-year-old homeowner in the head. The man also died from the received wound," the report states.

On March 26, police investigators in Kharkiv region notified two men of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer fired to repel an attack, the attacker was found dead nearby, he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL - police16.03.26, 11:22 • 5359 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Korosten
Ukraine