Trump launches website to register for US immigration "golden card"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has announced the launch of the trumpcard.gov website, where you can register to receive a "Trump Card" for $5 million. The site may be related to an elite immigration program.
US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of the trumpcard.gov website, which, he says, opens up the possibility of obtaining a "Trump Card" for $5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to Trump's publication on the social network Truth Social.
Details
In his post, Donald Trump announced the opening of a waiting list for the so-called "Trump Card", which is likely related to an elite immigration program.
The Trump Card is coming for five million dollars! Thousands of people have been calling and asking how they can sign up to embark on the beautiful path to accessing the Greatest Country and Market in the world. It's called the United States of America! The waiting list is open. To register, go to - trumpcard.gov
The website mentioned in the publication does not currently provide clear information about the legal nature of this "card", but Trump's rhetoric indicates the potential creation of a premium immigration program or access to the United States through large investments.
Additionally
The US President's administration has not yet officially commented on Trump's initiative. American media and analysts suggest that this "card" may be an attempt to create an alternative investment program, similar to the current EB-5, which allows one to obtain a green card in exchange for investments in the American economy.
Reference
The EB-5 program is a current US immigration program that provides permanent residence to foreign investors who have invested at least $800,000 in priority projects in the US and created at least 10 jobs.
