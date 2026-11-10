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Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatums

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11508 views

Trump did not answer why Putin is ignoring U.S. deadlines regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine; instead, he criticized the journalist’s television network.

Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatums

US President Donald Trump did not answer a question from journalists about why Vladimir Putin continues to ignore the deadlines set by Washington for ending the war against Ukraine. Instead, the American leader criticized the television channel whose representative asked the question. ASTRA reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Trump unexpectedly held a briefing without the White House press secretary, together with UFC President Dana White. During the meeting, he publicly offered White the position of administration press secretary, but White declined, saying that politics did not interest him.

After that, Trump began answering journalists' questions himself. One reporter reminded him that over the past 22 months, the US president had repeatedly set Putin deadlines to conclude a ceasefire and hold a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the Russian leader had ignored them.

How Trump responded to a question about Putin

Is he at war with us?

– the American president asked in response.

Instead of answering, Trump asked which television channel the journalist represented. Upon learning that it was MS NOW, he called it a "fake channel" with the worst ratings in history. The US president did not return to the question about Putin.

During the briefing, Trump was also asked about the possible impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over military operations carried out without congressional authorization.

The American leader defended the head of the Pentagon, saying that he had won the war in Venezuela and had "definitely" won the war in Iran. Trump then rhetorically asked why those who fought in Vietnam had not been impeached.

Earlier, Trump also suggested that Ukraine's territorial contours could change after the war with Russia ended. According to him, the country would ultimately "have somewhat different contours."

Trump called the proposal for the UFC chief to become press secretary a joke09.11.26, 12:04 • 24954 views

Stepan Haftko

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