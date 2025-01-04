Trump appoints FoxNews host Tammy Bruce as State Department spokeswoman

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132522 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139776 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111811 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168739 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136964 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136405 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71377 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104991 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157097 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177177 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185345 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136964 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144798 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136312 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153339 views
Trump appoints FoxNews host Tammy Bruce as State Department spokeswoman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27913 views

Donald Trump has announced the appointment of FoxNews journalist Tammy Bruce as press secretary of the US Department of State. Bruce will join the team of Secretary of State candidate Marco Rubio.

American journalist and FoxNews TV host Tammy Bruce will be appointed as a press secretary of the US State Department, US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 4, UNN reports

"I am honored to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our excellent candidate for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.....

As one of the longest-serving news writers, Tammy has been bringing the truth to the American people for more than two decades. I know she will bring that same power of persuasion and fearlessness to her new position as State Department spokesperson," Trump wrote on social media. 

Addendum 

Trump unexpectedly chose his former rival Marco Rubio to be the US Secretary of State. Rubio changed his position on Ukraine from strong support to voting against additional funding.

Trump's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
foks-niusFox News
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

