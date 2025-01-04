Trump appoints FoxNews host Tammy Bruce as State Department spokeswoman

American journalist and FoxNews TV host Tammy Bruce will be appointed as a press secretary of the US State Department, US President-elect Donald Trump said on January 4, UNN reports.

"I am honored to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our excellent candidate for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.....

As one of the longest-serving news writers, Tammy has been bringing the truth to the American people for more than two decades. I know she will bring that same power of persuasion and fearlessness to her new position as State Department spokesperson," Trump wrote on social media.

Addendum

Trump unexpectedly chose his former rival Marco Rubio to be the US Secretary of State. Rubio changed his position on Ukraine from strong support to voting against additional funding.

Trump's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20.