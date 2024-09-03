Tragedy in Poltava: no lining up at the time of Russian attack on the Institute of Communications - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense denied the information that people were allegedly lining up at the time of the attack on the Institute of Communications in Poltava. At the time of the strike, the institution was in the middle of an educational process. This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, UNN reports.

"According to our information, the educational process was taking place in the institution. At 09:08 the alarm sounded, everyone went down to the shelter. A few minutes after the alarm was sounded, explosions occurred. The details of the tragedy are being investigated. It is now known that there were no formations or other activities at the time of the strike," Lazutkin said.

Addendum

Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people are trapped under the rubble, 25 people have been rescued, 11 have been unblocked from the rubble, rescue operations continue.

Information began to circulate online that the strike was allegedly inflicted during the lineup. In particular, this information was spread by MP Mariana Bezuhla.

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, 271 wounded have already been reported .