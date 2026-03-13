Traffic on the M-03 highway in Kharkiv region completely blocked due to flooding

Due to the flooding of a temporary crossing on a road in the Kharkiv region, traffic is closed for all vehicles. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Deputy Head of the Department of Patrol Police of Ukraine Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

The flooding occurred on the public road of national importance M-03 Kyiv - Kharkiv - Dovzhanskyi km 626+260

Detour is carried out:

For passenger vehicles along the route: Kharkiv - Chuhuiv - Volokhiv Yar - Balakliia - Hrushuvakha - Izium.

For freight vehicles along the route: Kharkiv - Merefa - Zlatopil - Lozova - Blyzniuky - Barvinkove - Izium.

Recall

A recent Russian attack caused transboundary pollution of the Dniester - spots of technical oils were found, Ukraine officially informed Moldova and is coordinating joint actions within the Dniester Commission.