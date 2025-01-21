TOP of the most common vacancies: who is easiest to find a job in the capital

The database of the Kyiv City Employment Center has more than 4 thousand vacancies. An analysis of these vacancies shows that blue-collar jobs are in the greatest demand among employers, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City Employment Service.

What professions are in the top of vacancies?

Cooks. The demand for representatives of this profession reflects the activity of the restaurant business in Kyiv. The high number of offers indicates that the city has a developed catering industry: many restaurants, cafes, canteens, and food courts require professional chefs.

Drivers of motor vehicles. The need for drivers demonstrates the activity of the logistics industry. A large number of vacancies indicates the intensity of cargo transportation, the work of delivery services, transport companies, and taxis.

Sales consultants. Kyiv is actively developing trade. The city has many shops, shopping centers, and various retail outlets that require sales professionals.

The average salary for these professions ranges from UAH 15,000 to 45,000, making them quite attractive in the Kyiv labor market.

In addition to the above, the top vacancies in the capital include:

- seller of food products;

- installer of electronic equipment and devices;

- accountant;

- nursing staff;

- engineer;

- professions that do not require qualifications (loaders, janitors, cleaners)

"Speaking of other professions in demand, managers, economists, and lawyers are most often sought after among the so-called white-collar workers. There is also a shortage of secondary school teachers, educators, and nurses," said Dmytro Novytskyi, director of the Kyiv City Employment Service.

Also, electric and gas welders and electricians for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment can quickly find work in the capital, the employment service added.