TOP-10 new cars in Europe: who became the leader in October
Kyiv • UNN
The compact hatchback Dacia Sandero became the October bestseller in the new passenger car market in Europe. It is followed by VW T-Roc and Renault Clio.
In Europe, the best-seller in the October market for new passenger cars was the compact hatchback Dacia Sandero. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, citing Dataforce data, UNN writes.
TOP-10 models of the month:
2. Dacia Sandero – 20480 од.;
2. VW T-Roc – 18241 од.;
3. Renault Clio – 16896 од.;
4. VW Golf – 16261 од.;
5. Toyota Yaris Cross – 16181 од.;
6. VW Tiguan – 15632 од.;
7. Peugeot 208 – 15256 од.;
8. Peugeot 2008 – 15012 од.;
10. Skoda Octavia – 14697 од.;
10. Toyota Yaris - 14360 од.