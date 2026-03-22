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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM 22 March 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

Tomorrow, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. The reason for this is the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system.

Tomorrow in Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 23, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

- the message says.

The company added that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on the energy system.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power distribution companies in your region.

- added Ukrenergo.

Sweden allocated another 56 million euros to support Ukraine's energy sector16.03.26, 23:59 • 10827 views

Antonina Tumanova

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