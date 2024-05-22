Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine throughout the day

On Thursday, May 23, due to the forecasted dense cloud cover in most regions of Ukraine, which will force solar power plants to reduce electricity production, hourly blackout schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow, on May 23, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support of the population is not limited," Ukrenergo reports.

It is noted that this decision was made due to the predicted dense cloud cover in most regions of Ukraine, which will force solar power plants to reduce electricity production, which will increase the amount of deficit in the power system.

"Blackouts can be applied if the defined consumption limits are exceeded, which are communicated by the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center to each regional power company every evening. Information on when the blackouts will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of the regional power distribution companies, as well as on their pages in social networks," Ukrenergo added.

Recall

Today, power engineers adjusted the schedule of power outages in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine, with the preliminary schedule to be in effect from 19:00 to midnight.