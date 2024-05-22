Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine throughout the day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83362 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107808 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165484 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226140 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113071 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33749 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 31942 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65936 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60141 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224704 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83362 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60141 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65936 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112994 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113884 views
Tomorrow, hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine throughout the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89445 views

Due to the forecasted dense cloud cover, which reduces solar energy production, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00 on May 23.

On Thursday, May 23, due to the forecasted dense cloud cover in most regions of Ukraine, which will force solar power plants to reduce electricity production, hourly blackout schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. This is reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

"Tomorrow, on May 23, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00. The power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support of the population is not limited," Ukrenergo reports.

It is noted that this decision was made due to the predicted dense cloud cover in most regions of Ukraine, which will force solar power plants to reduce electricity production, which will increase the amount of deficit in the power system.

"Blackouts can be applied if the defined consumption limits are exceeded, which are communicated by the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center to each regional power company every evening. Information on when the blackouts will be applied in your region can be found in the consumer's account, on the official websites of the regional power distribution companies, as well as on their pages in social networks," Ukrenergo added.

Recall

Today, power engineers adjusted the schedule of power outages in Kyiv and four other regions of Ukraine, with the preliminary schedule to be in effect from 19:00 to midnight.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

