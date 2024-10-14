Today is the Day of Creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army: the Role of the UPA in the Struggle for Ukraine's Independence
Kyiv • UNN
Today, October 14, marks the Day of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, UNN reports.
The resolution of the Ukrainian Main Liberation Council of 1947 recorded October 14, 1942, as the date of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.
At the same time, some historians consider this date conditional. In their opinion, UPA units began operating in western Ukraine in the first half of 1942. And October 14 was chosen as the date of its creation because it is the feast of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is considered the patron saint of Ukrainian Cossacks, according to the Julian church calendar.
After the OCU and the UGCC switched to the New Julian calendar in September of this year, and the Feast of the Intercession was moved to October 1, there were even discussions among historians about whether the Day of the UPA should also be moved to October 1.
History of the UPA and its activities
At the end of June 1941, Taras Bulba-Borovets created the Polissya Sich units, which later became the basis of the UPA.
The first chief commander of the UPA was Dmytro Kliachkivsky (Klym Savur), and from 1944 to 1950, Roman Shukhevych. After Shukhevych's death, the UPA was led by Vasyl Kuk until 1954. The total number of people who were in the ranks of the UPA is difficult to estimate.
Some historians believe that from 1942 to 1954, the UPA had about 400,000 fighters.
UPA units simultaneously fought against the German and Soviet armies. After the end of World War II, the UPA's enemy was the combat units of the Soviet Union's state security services.
One part of the Ukrainian insurgents managed to fight their way to Europe, to the occupation zones of Western countries, while the other continued their unequal struggle in Western Ukraine.
Officially, the last battle of the UPA took place on April 14, 1960, in the Ternopil region.
Although some historians believe that the UPA continued to operate in western Ukraine until the early 1970s.
The UPA was not a classical army. However, the Ukrainian insurgents showed how well-organized units could fight for a long time and put up a good fight against superior enemy forces in the struggle for Ukrainian independence.