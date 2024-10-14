Today is the Day of Creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army: the Role of the UPA in the Struggle for Ukraine's Independence

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 11007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 15944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44615 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145387 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193765 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120688 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178227 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196999 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15443 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10466 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 21777 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28529 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25044 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10995 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7414 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15921 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44597 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1056 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27606 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29879 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43335 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51488 views
Today is the Day of Creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army: the Role of the UPA in the Struggle for Ukraine's Independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31300 views

Some historians consider this date conditional. In their opinion, UPA units began operating in western Ukraine in the first half of 1942.

Today is the Day of Creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army: the Role of the UPA in the Struggle for Ukraine's Independence

Today, October 14, marks the Day of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, UNN reports.

The resolution of the Ukrainian Main Liberation Council of 1947  recorded October 14, 1942, as the date of the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

At the same time, some historians consider this date conditional. In their opinion, UPA units began operating in western Ukraine in the first half of 1942. And October 14 was chosen as the date of its creation because it is the feast of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, who is considered the patron saint of Ukrainian Cossacks, according to the Julian church calendar.

After the OCU and the UGCC switched to the New Julian calendar in September of this year, and the Feast of the Intercession was moved to October 1, there were even discussions among historians about whether the Day of the UPA should also be moved to October 1.

History of the UPA and its activities

At the end of June 1941, Taras Bulba-Borovets created the Polissya Sich units, which later became the basis of the UPA.

The first chief commander of the UPA was Dmytro Kliachkivsky (Klym Savur), and from 1944 to 1950, Roman Shukhevych. After Shukhevych's death, the UPA was led by Vasyl Kuk until 1954. The total number of people who were in the ranks of the UPA is difficult to estimate.

Some historians believe that from 1942 to 1954, the UPA had about 400,000 fighters.

UPA units simultaneously fought against the German and Soviet armies. After the end of World War II, the UPA's enemy was the combat units of the Soviet Union's state security services.

One part of the Ukrainian insurgents managed to fight their way to Europe, to the occupation zones of Western countries, while the other continued their unequal struggle in Western Ukraine.

Officially, the last battle of the UPA took place on April 14, 1960, in the Ternopil region.

Although some historians believe that the UPA continued to operate in western Ukraine until the early 1970s.

The UPA was not a classical army. However, the Ukrainian insurgents showed how well-organized units could fight for a long time and put up a good fight against superior enemy forces in the struggle for Ukrainian independence.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
Roman Shukhevych
Ukraine
