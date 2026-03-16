Three deaths from flu complications registered in Kyiv in a week

In Kyiv, over 11.7 thousand cases of influenza and ARVI were registered last week. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration with reference to the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health", writes UNN.

In the capital, 11,738 new cases of influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, were registered during the 11th week of 2026. - the report says.

In particular, last week 6,913 children fell ill, including 3,913 schoolchildren, and 4,825 adults. 243 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized, including 142 children.

10 people contracted COVID-19, including one child under 17. One adult patient was hospitalized.

3 deaths from influenza complications were registered during the week.

It is noted that the incidence rate was 397.6, which is 27.6% lower than the average intensity level. During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 3.4 compared to the previous week.

Who is entitled to state care and how to apply for it - the Ministry of Health named the algorithm