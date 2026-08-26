There will no longer be a need to go down into "Metrograd" — six new surface crossings will be installed at Bessarabska Square in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the pedestrian traffic scheme around Bessarabska Square will be radically reorganized in the near future. The underground passages will be duplicated with above-ground crossings to create more convenient and accessible routes for pedestrians. This was stated by Konstantin Usov, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Self-Government Powers, as reported by UNN.

"All underground pedestrian passages around Bessarabska Square that run through the Metrograd shopping mall will be duplicated with safe above-ground pedestrian crossings. The work will begin shortly," Konstantin Usov said.

The new crossings will run across Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Bessarabskyi Passage, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, and Baseina Street. A new traffic organization scheme was developed and approved for this purpose, and it was agreed upon by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

Traffic and pedestrian signals will be installed at the pedestrian crossings. The curbs will also be lowered for the convenience of people with disabilities and other people with reduced mobility. To improve navigation for people with visual impairments, tactile paving will be installed, along with push buttons that activate audible signals during the pedestrian green light.

Specific changes are planned for Bessarabskyi Passage. An above-ground crossing will be arranged along Baseina Street. An additional sidewalk will be built on the Arena City side to create a safe pedestrian route from Lesi Ukrainky Street to Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. Traffic lanes will also be redistributed, and a controlled entrance to the underground parking lot will be provided.

As part of the project, the pedestrian crossing between Bessarabsky Market and Krutyi Uzviz Street will also be upgraded in accordance with modern standards.

To organize parking and provide spaces for vehicles belonging to people with disabilities, a parking zone will be arranged between Bessarabsky Market and Arena City. The traffic organization scheme also provides for bicycle crossings adjacent to pedestrian crossings across Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, on Velyka Vasylkivska and Baseina streets, as well as Bessarabskyi Passage.

"Where Lenin fell, there will be Mazepa" - Zelenskyy announces monument to the hetman in central Kyiv

In total, six new above-ground crossings will be arranged in the Bessarabsky quarter to duplicate the underground passages, and two existing ones will be reconstructed. The pedestrian crossing between Khreshchatyk Street and Bessarabsky Market already provides an accessible route for Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital.

After the traffic organization scheme is implemented, pedestrians will be able to cross the streets using above-ground crossings, without having to use underground routes with stairs. This will create an integrated, barrier-free pedestrian route around Bessarabska Square that is convenient for people of different ages and with different needs.