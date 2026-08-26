There will no longer be a need to go down into "Metrograd" — six new surface crossings will be installed at Bessarabska Square in Kyiv.

$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
11:45 AM • 14162 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto
08:38 AM • 23000 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 34963 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:17 AM • 20648 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 28117 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
August 26, 05:39 AM • 25166 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
August 26, 04:52 AM • 29073 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 23798 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 19563 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13424 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
2m/s
53%
750mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on August 26 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 26, 04:00 AM • 10340 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 29094 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhotoAugust 26, 05:32 AM • 13253 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027VideoAugust 26, 06:00 AM • 27642 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 22939 views
Publications
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhoto01:15 PM • 1088 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhoto11:45 AM • 14154 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 34959 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 28114 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhotoAugust 26, 06:30 AM • 22978 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denys Prokopenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Iryna Mudra
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 29140 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 30827 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 33389 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 69917 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 70132 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Economist
Film
Financial Times

There will no longer be a need to go down into "Metrograd" — six new surface crossings will be installed at Bessarabska Square in Kyiv.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

The underground crossings near Bessarabska Square will be duplicated with surface crossings. Traffic lights, tactile paving, and barrier-free routes are planned.

There will no longer be a need to go down into "Metrograd" — six new surface crossings will be installed at Bessarabska Square in Kyiv.

In Kyiv, the pedestrian traffic scheme around Bessarabska Square will be radically reorganized in the near future. The underground passages will be duplicated with above-ground crossings to create more convenient and accessible routes for pedestrians. This was stated by Konstantin Usov, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Self-Government Powers, as reported by UNN.

"All underground pedestrian passages around Bessarabska Square that run through the Metrograd shopping mall will be duplicated with safe above-ground pedestrian crossings. The work will begin shortly," Konstantin Usov said.

The new crossings will run across Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, Bessarabskyi Passage, Velyka Vasylkivska Street, and Baseina Street. A new traffic organization scheme was developed and approved for this purpose, and it was agreed upon by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

Traffic and pedestrian signals will be installed at the pedestrian crossings. The curbs will also be lowered for the convenience of people with disabilities and other people with reduced mobility. To improve navigation for people with visual impairments, tactile paving will be installed, along with push buttons that activate audible signals during the pedestrian green light.

Specific changes are planned for Bessarabskyi Passage. An above-ground crossing will be arranged along Baseina Street. An additional sidewalk will be built on the Arena City side to create a safe pedestrian route from Lesi Ukrainky Street to Khreshchatyk Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. Traffic lanes will also be redistributed, and a controlled entrance to the underground parking lot will be provided.

As part of the project, the pedestrian crossing between Bessarabsky Market and Krutyi Uzviz Street will also be upgraded in accordance with modern standards.

To organize parking and provide spaces for vehicles belonging to people with disabilities, a parking zone will be arranged between Bessarabsky Market and Arena City. The traffic organization scheme also provides for bicycle crossings adjacent to pedestrian crossings across Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, on Velyka Vasylkivska and Baseina streets, as well as Bessarabskyi Passage.

"Where Lenin fell, there will be Mazepa" - Zelenskyy announces monument to the hetman in central Kyiv28.06.26, 12:56 • 17366 views

In total, six new above-ground crossings will be arranged in the Bessarabsky quarter to duplicate the underground passages, and two existing ones will be reconstructed. The pedestrian crossing between Khreshchatyk Street and Bessarabsky Market already provides an accessible route for Kyiv residents and visitors to the capital.

After the traffic organization scheme is implemented, pedestrians will be able to cross the streets using above-ground crossings, without having to use underground routes with stairs. This will create an integrated, barrier-free pedestrian route around Bessarabska Square that is convenient for people of different ages and with different needs.

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Kyiv