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There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4744 views

Serhiy Kuyun denied rumors of fuel shortages in April. Currently, 40% of the necessary volumes have already been reserved, and supplies are on schedule.

There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert

There is currently no shortage of diesel fuel and none is expected. Contracting for April is ongoing, with an average of 40% already reserved. This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market and director of the "A-95 Consulting Group," according to UNN.

There is no shortage of diesel fuel and none is foreseen. Citing the A-95 Consulting Group, there are reports of an alleged diesel fuel shortage, which supposedly will last until the end of March. I declare: these publications are the result of a misunderstanding of the content of professional market reviews.

- Kuyun wrote.

He noted that during March, supply volumes are at the level of 2025, and there are even expectations of forming a certain reserve for April.

Contracting for April is ongoing, with an average of 40% already reserved. The incorrect interpretation of the material on enkorr, which became the source of information about an alleged shortage, is due to the fact that suppliers confirm the remaining volumes, but the issue of price remains. That is, this fuel will be purchased, but the price is not yet known. Once again. There is no shortage and none is foreseen. Moreover, there are somehow no queues for diesel at 85 hryvnias.

- Kuyun added.

Context

Reuters, citing Enkorr analysts, reported that Ukraine has enough diesel fuel for March, but April remains uncertain.

The Ukrainian diesel fuel market is supplied until the end of March, and daily imports have increased by 3% to almost 17 thousand metric tons, but supplies for April are uncertain due to rising prices.

- the publication wrote.

The publication added that at current import rates, the monthly volume could reach 522,000 tons in March, almost equal to the volume of March 2025.

The report states that there is no clarity regarding the situation in April, as suppliers delayed decisions until the last moment.

- the publication notes.

However, the Enkorr report did not mention any uncertainty regarding supplies for April.

According to importers, the market is supplied with fuel until the end of the month. Despite the general fuel crisis, the average daily fuel supply for 15 days of March increased by 3% compared to February and amounted to 16.8 thousand tons. If import rates are maintained, the monthly figure could reach 522 thousand tons, which is no worse than last year's level (516.9 thousand tons). The market is talking less and less about volumes and more and more about supplier premiums, which are dragging on until the last moment to avoid losing.

Recall

World oil prices fell after Trump's statement about a five-day pause in attacks on Iran. An expert predicts stabilization of gasoline prices without a decrease.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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