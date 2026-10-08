There are more electricity outage schedules, due to enemy attacks power outages in four regions

In some regions of Ukraine, electricity outage schedules are being implemented on October 8. In Kyiv and parts of Kyiv Oblast, emergency outages are in effect. The Russian Federation's attack cut power to parts of four regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo.

Russian attacks

"As a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Where the security situation allows, crews are already working on restoration. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to Ukrainians' homes as soon as possible, the ministry added.

Schedules

"Because of Russian shelling, the power system lacks the capacity to transmit electricity through damaged networks. Therefore, there is a need to introduce capacity restriction schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers. Today, they will apply in some regions of the country during the day, affecting up to three groups," the Ministry of Energy said.

This, as noted, is a "forced step that helps prevent network overload and protect the system from large-scale accidents."

The day before, Ukrenergo said that on October 8, outage schedules affecting between 0.5 and 1.5 groups were expected for households.

Emergency outages

"As a result of equipment damaged by Russian shelling and voltage drops in the high-voltage network, emergency outages have been forced to be introduced in Kyiv and parts of Kyiv Oblast. The hourly outage schedules published earlier for the region are currently not in effect. The return to the projected outage schedule will take place immediately after the situation in the power system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy said.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has decreased. Today, October 8, as of 09:30, it was 5.5% lower than at the same time the previous day—Wednesday. The reasons for the changes are an increase in the volume of forced outages in several regions of Ukraine. Yesterday, October 7, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was 1.6% lower than the peak of the previous day—Tuesday, October 6.

During peak load hours, the Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians not to switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time. This helps reduce the load on the power system and shorten the duration of forced restrictions.

"Today, it is advisable to shift active electricity consumption to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently—from 11:00 to 15:00. Please do not switch on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 17:00 to 22:00," Ukrenergo said.

Emergency power outages have been introduced again in Ukraine - in Kyiv and a number of regions