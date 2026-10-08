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Emergency power outages have been introduced again in Ukraine — in Kyiv and a number of regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

Emergency outages began in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast on the morning of October 8. The duration of the restrictions is currently unknown.

Emergency power outages have been introduced again in Ukraine — in Kyiv and a number of regions

Emergency power outages resumed in Ukraine on the morning of October 8. They have been introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions. This was reported by the energy company DTEK and regional power distribution companies, UNN reports.

Kyiv

Kyiv: emergency outages have been implemented on Ukrenergo’s instructions. Schedules do not apply during emergency outages

- DTEK reported.

Kyiv region

"By decision of Ukrenergo, emergency outages have been introduced in the Brovary, Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Boryspil districts. These restrictions are not included in the schedules, so it is currently impossible to predict how long the outages will last," DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Networks said.

Chernihiv region

"On the instructions of NPC Ukrenergo, 10 queues of the Emergency Outage Schedule (EOS) have been applied in the Chernihiv region," Chernihivoblenergo also reported on the morning of October 8.

Update

According to Ukrenergo, on October 8 power outage schedules are in effect from 00:00 to 23:59 in some regions.

Julia Shramko

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