There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy reported the successful downing of "Shaheds" with interceptor drones during Russia's night attack on July 28. In total, 309 Russian drones and 2 missiles were shot down, with "Kinzhal" missiles not reaching their targets.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the Russian attack on the night of July 28, announced "good results in shooting down 'Shaheds' with interceptor drones." Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
Overnight, another three hundred Russian drones were accounted for by our soldiers. Many were shot down. There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones. Army aviation, Air Force aviation, and mobile fire groups worked well. We are maximizing everything that can provide additional protection to our cities, our Ukrainian communities.
Recall,
Russia launched 324 drones and 7 missiles, 3 of which were "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. 309 drones and 2 missiles were shot down or suppressed, and the "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets.