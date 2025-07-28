There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the Russian attack on the night of July 28, announced "good results in shooting down 'Shaheds' with interceptor drones." Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Overnight, another three hundred Russian drones were accounted for by our soldiers. Many were shot down. There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones. Army aviation, Air Force aviation, and mobile fire groups worked well. We are maximizing everything that can provide additional protection to our cities, our Ukrainian communities. - said Zelenskyy.

Russia launched 324 drones and 7 missiles, 3 of which were "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. 309 drones and 2 missiles were shot down or suppressed, and the "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets.