There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack

Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 8196 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
02:54 PM • 55177 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 47624 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94328 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
July 28, 12:12 PM • 52920 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 54475 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 46539 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
July 28, 09:46 AM • 42980 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31153 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27378 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individualsJuly 28, 09:24 AM
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station floodedJuly 28, 12:11 PM
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
02:54 PM • 55197 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94352 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 317601 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

President Zelenskyy reported the successful downing of "Shaheds" with interceptor drones during Russia's night attack on July 28. In total, 309 Russian drones and 2 missiles were shot down, with "Kinzhal" missiles not reaching their targets.

There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones: Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the Russian attack on the night of July 28, announced "good results in shooting down 'Shaheds' with interceptor drones." Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Overnight, another three hundred Russian drones were accounted for by our soldiers. Many were shot down. There are good results in shooting down "Shaheds" with interceptor drones. Army aviation, Air Force aviation, and mobile fire groups worked well. We are maximizing everything that can provide additional protection to our cities, our Ukrainian communities.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall,

Russia launched 324 drones and 7 missiles, 3 of which were "Kinzhal" missiles, at Ukraine overnight. 309 drones and 2 missiles were shot down or suppressed, and the "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
