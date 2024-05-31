Since the beginning of the current day, on May 31, 62 military clashes have been recorded at the front. the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The ministry notes that the troops are also trying to attack in the Kupyansky and Seversky directions. In addition, Ukrainian settlements are subject to shelling and airstrikes from the territory of the Russian Federation.

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy became more active near Liptsy. Now there is a clash. from the direction of Belgorod, enemy troops struck Neskuchny with a guided air bomb, from Shebekino, on the territory of the Russian Federation, hit Yurchenkovo with two Kabami, and White Well was hit by three Kabami from the territory of the Russian Federation from the directions of Protonovka and Shebekino.

On the Kup'yanskom straight, the payoff was increased by a number of fighters up to seven. Three attacks destroyed the Defense Forces successfully. God trivializes the glory of Petropavlovsk and Berestovy, as well as the New Year's Eve for the freedom of Aviation, two cabs were thrown off.

in the Limansky direction, the enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions in the Tern area. I had no success. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky direction, the occupiers give up attempts by the Russian occupiers to put pressure on our defense. since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have already repelled five attacks here. Three more clashes continue in the areas of Belogorovka, Vydenka and Razdolovka.

in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. 26 unguided aircraft missiles were struck in the Druzhby area. In general, since the beginning of the day, 5 military clashes have already occurred in this direction. Now, one still continues near Andreevka.

in the Pokrovsky direction currently, the Russian occupiers are conducting 11 assault operations. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 22 of them. half of the enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. Now there are battles near Sokol, Nevelsky, Netailovo and Yevgenyevka. At the same time, Vozdvizhenka and Alexandropol were hit by ten Russian Kabami.

in the Kurakhovsky direction the number of assault actions of the aggressor increased to four. Our soldiers repelled two attacks, and fighting continues near Novomikhailovka.

in the Vremovsky direction, the enemy has already attacked three times since the beginning of the day. They struck with a guided air bomb in the area of Staromayorsky. Our soldiers repelled all attempts of the enemy to move forward.

in the Orekhovsky direction to the three previous assault actions of the invaders, another one was added near Novodanilovka. The enemy's attempt to move forward was unsuccessful.

in the Dnieper direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the Russian aggressor is trying to continue active operations near Krynok. Here, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have already repelled four enemy assaults.

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation remains unchanged.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border