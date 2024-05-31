There are 62 military clashes on the front, the Russians are trying to push through the defense in the Seversky direction - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN
March 1, 11:22 AM

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon
March 1, 11:59 AM

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

There are 62 military clashes on the front, the Russians are trying to push through the defense in the Seversky direction - General Staff

There are 62 military clashes on the front, the Russians are trying to push through the defense in the Seversky direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day on May 31, 62 military clashes have been recorded at the front, while the most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsky direction.

Since the beginning of the current day, on May 31, 62 military clashes have been recorded at the front. the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

The ministry notes that the troops are also trying to attack in the Kupyansky and Seversky directions. In addition, Ukrainian settlements are subject to shelling and airstrikes from the territory of the Russian Federation.

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy became more active near Liptsy. Now there is a clash. from the direction of Belgorod, enemy troops struck Neskuchny with a guided air bomb, from Shebekino, on the territory of the Russian Federation, hit Yurchenkovo with two Kabami, and White Well was hit by three Kabami from the territory of the Russian Federation from the directions of Protonovka and Shebekino.

On the Kup'yanskom straight, the payoff was increased by a number of fighters up to seven. Three attacks destroyed the Defense Forces successfully. God trivializes the glory of Petropavlovsk and Berestovy, as well as the New Year's Eve for the freedom of Aviation, two cabs were thrown off. 

Russians have started using a new way to launch FPV drones: how dangerous is it31.05.24, 17:03 • 23199 views

in the Limansky direction, the enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions in the Tern area. I had no success. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky direction, the occupiers give up attempts by the Russian occupiers to put pressure on our defense. since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have already repelled five attacks here. Three more clashes continue in the areas of Belogorovka, Vydenka and Razdolovka.

in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacks with the support of aviation. 26 unguided aircraft missiles were struck in the Druzhby area. In general, since the beginning of the day, 5 military clashes have already occurred in this direction. Now, one still continues near Andreevka.   

in the Pokrovsky direction currently, the Russian occupiers are conducting 11 assault operations. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 22 of them. half of the enemy attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. Now there are battles near Sokol, Nevelsky, Netailovo and Yevgenyevka. At the same time, Vozdvizhenka and Alexandropol were hit by ten Russian Kabami.   

in the Kurakhovsky direction the number of assault actions of the aggressor increased to four. Our soldiers repelled two attacks, and fighting continues near Novomikhailovka.   

in the Vremovsky direction, the enemy has already attacked three times since the beginning of the day. They struck with a guided air bomb in the area of Staromayorsky. Our soldiers repelled all attempts of the enemy to move forward. 

"Neptune" is growing: Pletenchuk commented on the defeat of Ukrainian missile targets in the occupied Crimea and krasnodar31.05.24, 15:31 • 101199 views

in the Orekhovsky direction to the three previous assault actions of the invaders, another one was added near Novodanilovka. The enemy's attempt to move forward was unsuccessful.   

in the Dnieper direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the Russian aggressor is trying to continue active operations near Krynok. Here, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have already repelled four enemy assaults.

In other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation remains unchanged. 

recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed that President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

