In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+19°
3m/s
38%
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
The White House comments on Zelenskaya and Navalnaya's refusal to participate in Biden's speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88845 views

The White House respects the decision of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, to refuse to participate in US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.

The White House comments on Zelenskaya and Navalnaya's refusal to participate in Biden's speech

John Kirby, a representative of the US National Security Council, said that the White House respects the decision of the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and the widow of the deceased Russian opposition leader Yulia Navalnaya, to refuse to participate in the US president's speech.

Kirby said this in an interview with the Voice of America, UNN reports .

We certainly respect their decision not to participate. But Ukraine is an important key country today. Ukrainians have been fighting bravely for two years. For more than two years now. And certainly this would have been an opportunity to recognize America's commitment to Ukraine and the struggle, the courage and the resilience of the Ukrainian people

- Kirby said.

He also noted that everyone in the White House shares the grief over the death of Alexei Navalny.

We recognize his courage and continue our efforts to hold the Kremlin accountable for what happened. The President had the opportunity to meet with Navalny's wife and express both his personal condolences and the condolences of all Americans,

Kirby added.

Update:

Tonight, US President Joe Biden will deliver the State of the Union address. In particular, he plans to urge lawmakers to immediately pass a bill to help Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported that Zelenskaya refused to fly to the United States for Biden's speech because Navalny's widow was present. Olena Zelenska's team confirmed to Suspilne that the first lady had received an invitation to Biden's speech, but would not be able to attend the event due to "pre-planned events" in her schedule.

