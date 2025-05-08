The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommends reducing the deadline for submitting alternative bills regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals.

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18528 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35095 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35391 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42279 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56956 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89037 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56307 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62624 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50975 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53826 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
39%
749 mm
Popular news

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45473 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89037 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 129974 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131257 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122967 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9390 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13376 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44048 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75329 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124684 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommends reducing the deadline for submitting alternative bills regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5204 views

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada recommended shortening the deadline for submitting alternative draft laws on the implementation of the agreement on critical minerals.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommends reducing the deadline for submitting alternative bills regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals.

The Budget Committee recommends reducing the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative bills on the implementation of the agreement on minerals. This applies to amendments to the Budget Code. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.

The Budget Committee met in the morning and voted to recommend the Verkhovna Rada to reduce the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative #13256 bills on amendments to the Budget Code regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals.

- the message says.

The MP also added that today the Rada is voting on the inclusion in the agenda and shortening of terms in order to consider the bill on the merits next week.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Rada plans to ratify an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund. The funds will go to investments and reconstruction of Ukraine, and the profits will be reinvested for 10 years.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$99,793.20
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$35.19
Золото
$3,337.35
Ethereum
$1,940.60