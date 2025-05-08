The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommends reducing the deadline for submitting alternative bills regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals.

The Budget Committee recommends reducing the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative bills on the implementation of the agreement on minerals. This applies to amendments to the Budget Code. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, writes UNN.



The Budget Committee met in the morning and voted to recommend the Verkhovna Rada to reduce the deadline to 7 days for submitting alternative #13256 bills on amendments to the Budget Code regarding the implementation of the agreement on minerals. - the message says.

The MP also added that today the Rada is voting on the inclusion in the agenda and shortening of terms in order to consider the bill on the merits next week.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Rada plans to ratify an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund. The funds will go to investments and reconstruction of Ukraine, and the profits will be reinvested for 10 years.