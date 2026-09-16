The United States is imposing an entry ban on South African officials who may be involved in discrimination against white people

The United States has announced an entry ban on South African officials whom it believes are accused of discriminating against white people and other minorities. Sky News reports, as cited by UNN.

U.S. visas will be revoked, and applications for them denied, for "foreign nationals who implement or support policies that encourage racial discrimination, incite violence, or allow the confiscation of land without compensation in South Africa - said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to him, the South African government "has consistently failed to take appropriate action to address rural crime, violent and dehumanizing rhetoric, as well as racially discriminatory policies toward Afrikaners and other minorities."

‌The South African Department of Foreign Affairs ‌stated that it had responded "with concern" to the U.S. move, adding that the statement reflected "a misinterpretation of South Africa's domestic policies ⁠by marginal groups."

Recall

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump proposed imposing a fee of $103,265 for new H-1B work visas for highly skilled foreign workers.