The state primarily needs engineers and agronomists, but applicants prefer management - Ministry of Education

Currently, the labor market is most oversaturated in the management specialty. Instead, the state primarily needs engineers, agronomists, and doctors, said Deputy Minister of Education for Higher Education and Adult Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

For priority specialties for the state – engineering, electrical engineering, agronomy – more than 2,000 state-funded places and a lower passing score are provided. For those specialties where the labor market is oversaturated, there are currently very few state-funded places and a higher passing score. For example, for management across the country – 300 state-funded places, for marketing – 500 places, for law – 750 places - Vynnytskyi reported.

He also added that, according to applicants' statements, the faculty of management is in first place.

The labor market is very oversaturated in this specialty. But in the top ten in the choice of applicants are also engineering, education, psychology, and medicine — areas that we, as a state, support through state orders and grant instruments - Vynnytskyi noted.

Addition

The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract places.