Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
The state primarily needs engineers and agronomists, but applicants prefer management - Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported an oversupply of managers in the labor market. The state needs engineers, agronomists, and medical professionals, offering more state-funded places for these specialties.

The state primarily needs engineers and agronomists, but applicants prefer management - Ministry of Education

Currently, the labor market is most oversaturated in the management specialty. Instead, the state primarily needs engineers, agronomists, and doctors, said Deputy Minister of Education for Higher Education and Adult Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

For priority specialties for the state – engineering, electrical engineering, agronomy – more than 2,000 state-funded places and a lower passing score are provided. For those specialties where the labor market is oversaturated, there are currently very few state-funded places and a higher passing score. For example, for management across the country – 300 state-funded places, for marketing – 500 places, for law – 750 places

- Vynnytskyi reported.

He also added that, according to applicants' statements, the faculty of management is in first place.

The labor market is very oversaturated in this specialty. But in the top ten in the choice of applicants are also engineering, education, psychology, and medicine — areas that we, as a state, support through state orders and grant instruments

- Vynnytskyi noted.

Addition

The Ministry of Education and Science expects that about 30,000 contract students will receive educational grants. In total, 176,376 applicants received recommendations, of which 65,493 for state-funded places and 110,883 for contract places.

Pavlo Zinchenko

