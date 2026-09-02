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The Skelya Regiment has officially come under the operational command of the Azov Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The 425th Skelya Regiment has officially been placed under the operational command of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, Azov. It is noted that Skelya units have already carried out combat missions.

The Skelya Regiment has officially come under the operational command of the Azov Corps

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces has officially come under the operational command of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine. The corps’ press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

"Azov" noted that during August, several of "Skelya's" battalions, together with the regiment’s command, were redeployed to the area of responsibility of the 1st NGU Corps and had already completed their assigned combat missions to clear infiltrated enemy forces from the brigades’ defensive lines.

The "Azov" Corps will do everything possible to pass on its experience to the command and soldiers of "Skelya," as well as our values and principles, which will help the regiment continue to effectively carry out its assigned tasks while preserving the lives and health of its personnel

- the statement said.

Additionally

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that two servicemen of the "Skelya" regiment had been notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of their comrades.

The commander of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya," Lieutenant Colonel Yurii Harkavyi, was removed from his duties for the duration of the investigation.

UNN also reported that  President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the detention of the former commander of the 155th Brigade and other military personnel - 10 people in total - in the case concerning the killing of two residents of the village of Kalynivka in the Kyiv region. Before that, UNN confirmed with the Office of the Prosecutor General that the commander of the 155th Brigade, Stanislav Luchanov, had been detained.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to transform the assault forces, noting that there would be changes at the level of assault forces’ command.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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