"The Future Index as an indicator of the well-being of Ukrainian children: Olena Zelenska Foundation presents the results of the study

Researchers from the Future Index project have identified the most vulnerable areas in children's well-being. Ukrainian children experience the most discomfort in the areas of health, education, and institutional care. The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine told about the results of the study and what government programs will help solve them, UNN reports.

The results of the Future Index study revealed the most vulnerable areas in children's well-being. According to the report, these are health, education, and the institutional care system.

One of the key findings of the study is in the field of education and the actions of the Ministry of Education and Science. It is about the organization of distance learning, which Ukrainian educators were forced to resort to because of the war in the country.

In Ukraine, 24% of children study online. 55% of parents rate the conditions for their children's distance learning as "very good" or "good". However, parents of children from the east of the country are more likely to report poor conditions - 22% in total. - the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the department's priorities have been to provide access to distance learning for all participants in the educational process. Together with partners, they have delivered more than 166,500 learning devices and opened 165 digital education centers in 17 regions of Ukraine.

The study also found that although 69% of the children surveyed have hobbies, only 40% of them attend extracurricular clubs.

Out-of-school education gives children the opportunity to develop comprehensively and realize their talents. It is also an important factor in socialization. - the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Education also emphasized that during the war, their main focus was and remains on restoring educational institutions and creating safe conditions for full-time education.

Our goal is to provide as many opportunities as possible for full-time education for the socialization of every child. Over the 2 years of the full-scale invasion, we have restored 565 educational institutions and equipped 22,453 shelters in schools, universities, and vocational schools. - the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The education ministry noted that such studies allow the Ministry of Education and Science to implement effective projects and programs aimed at solving critical problems for children caused by a full-scale war. After all, assessing the current situation is the key to effective management decisions.

The study was presented by the Olena Zelenska Foundation, conducted jointly with the Kyiv School of Economics and with the support of UNICEF.

Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi and Deputy Minister Yevhenia Smirnova took part in the presentation of the research results.