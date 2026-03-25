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The Rada ratified an agreement with the EIB for 230 million euros for road reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Rada ratified an agreement on attracting funds for the repair of routes to checkpoints and the TEN-T network. The money will go to routes in Lviv and Odesa regions.

The Rada ratified an agreement with the EIB for 230 million euros for road reconstruction

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the ratification of a financial agreement with the European Investment Bank on the restoration of road infrastructure. The bill was submitted to parliament by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, as reported by UNN.

Details

This bill was submitted to parliament by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It concerns attracting 230 million euros within the framework of the EU "Solidarity Lanes" initiative. The first tranche is 134 million euros

 - the post says.

According to preliminary data, these funds will be directed to the restoration of approaches to checkpoints in the Lviv region, the restoration of road infrastructure in the Odesa region, as well as the implementation of projects that ensure stable logistics and exports.

A separate point is key international routes: Kyiv – Chop (M-06), Kyiv – Kovel – Yahodyn (M-07), Lviv – Shehyni (M-11) and Odesa – Reni (M-15). These roads provide the main logistics corridors to EU countries and ensure export operations.

Today, roads are not just about transport. They are about military logistics, speed of movement, evacuation, the work of critical services, and the resilience of the economy. They are an element of the country's defense. This is especially true for frontline territories, where thousands of kilometers of roads need restoration and strengthening. According to our estimates, this concerns at least 4,000 km of such roads

- the official emphasized.

According to preliminary information, this agreement also allows for improved connection to the TEN-T network, reduced bottlenecks in logistics, increased road safety, and accelerated delivery of humanitarian and export goods.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 25, began a plenary session, despite information in the media and social networks that the plenary session might not take place due to security nuances or lack of quorum.

Alla Kiosak

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