The Pentagon said it is concerned about the deepening of relations between the DPRK and Russia that together with Iran is fueling Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101290 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111551 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157814 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254147 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174931 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166035 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227947 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43893 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26361 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31369 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37389 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34734 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254162 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226045 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101302 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71658 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113647 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114510 views
The Pentagon said it is concerned about the deepening of relations between the DPRK and Russia that together with Iran is fueling Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22128 views

The U.S. Department of Defense is concerned about the deepening ties between North Korea and Russia, that together with Iran is fueling Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

The US Department of Defense is concerned about the deepening of relations between the DPRK and Russia, which, together with Iran, are fueling Russia's actions on the battlefield in Ukraine. This was stated by Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh during a briefing on May 1, UNN reports.

We are concerned - we're certainly concerned about the deepening relationship that the DPRK and Russia have, that - together with Iran, that that is fueling Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine as they continue to wage this illegal war and kill many innocent Ukrainian civilians,

Singh said.

"So, in terms of what we're doing as the United States, we continue to monitor that. The Department of Defense, you've certainly seen us strengthen our relationship with Iraq within the region. We continue to arm Ukraine with the weapons that it needs on the battlefield. And then in the interagency space, as you saw, the Treasury Department announces new sanctions against Russia, North Korea, and other countries. So, we certainly take this seriously and continue to monitor it as a department," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

Asked if there was any information about Russia recruiting North Korean mercenaries for the war against Ukraine, Singh said she "has no information about that." "I haven't seen any reports about this, but at the same time, of course, we know that North Korea is ready to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, and it is one of the countries that supports Russia along with Iran. More than 50 countries and partners support Ukraine in its struggle, and this is, you know, what you saw last week in the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense. The Minister announced additional commitments there," she said.

"And so while we see the DPRK supporting Russia's efforts, the United States is always proud to stand with Ukraine," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

"You can't have it both ways": Blinken criticizes China for supplying Russian defense industry4/29/24, 4:40 PM • 19710 views

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
iraqIraq
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

