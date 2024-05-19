The occupier is not achieving its goal: Zelensky on the situation at the front and actions of the Defense Forces

Ukrainian defenders have consolidated strong positions in the Kharkiv region, while the Russian Armed Forces are not achieving their objectives. In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation on the defense lines and noted the actions of the military, rescuers and medical workers, UNN reports .

We have stronger positions in the Kharkiv region - 57th Brigade, 82nd Brigade - thank you soldiers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are quite effectively destroying the occupiers in the Donetsk sector, in particular in the area of Chasiv Yar. The occupier is not achieving its goal of stretching our forces and thus weakening Ukraine on a wide front from Kharkiv to Donetsk region. - said the head of state.

Zelensky noted the actions of the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service, and doctors.

I thank every soldier, sergeant and officer who is brave enough to carry out combat orders and maintain our positions. I would especially like to recognize the 41st Brigade, especially the Kraken and Artan units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as well as the National Guard units, for their efforts these days. I would also like to thank the 225th separate assault battalion. I thank every unit of the State Emergency Service and the National Police. To every medical worker. All the employees of the repair teams involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted .

The President recalled the actions of the invaders:

The strikes by the Ukrainian military, missile attacks, and brutal Russian shelling continue daily. Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions. - the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also said, "Whatever the difficulties, there is a proper response of our emergency services everywhere, I thank the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, medical workers, paramedics, and emergency crews.

I am grateful to each and everyone who fulfills their professional duties and helps our entire state to stand against Russian terror," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid that the world can stop the Russian terror of Ukrainian cities - this requires political will to increase military support for Ukraine.