The occupier is not achieving its goal: Zelensky on the situation at the front and actions of the Defense Forces

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82621 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107632 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150462 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154472 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250678 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174219 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41099 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65312 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59491 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237886 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224667 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59491 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65312 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112977 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The occupier is not achieving its goal: Zelensky on the situation at the front and actions of the Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83553 views

Ukrainian defenders have established strong positions in the Kharkiv region, while Russian forces are not achieving their goals, President Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian defenders have consolidated strong positions in the Kharkiv region, while the Russian Armed Forces are not achieving their objectives. In a video message, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the situation on the defense lines and noted the actions of the military, rescuers and medical workers, UNN reports .

We have stronger positions in the Kharkiv region - 57th Brigade, 82nd Brigade - thank you soldiers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are quite effectively destroying the occupiers in the Donetsk sector, in particular in the area of Chasiv Yar. The occupier is not achieving its goal of stretching our forces and thus weakening Ukraine on a wide front from Kharkiv to Donetsk region. 

- said the head of state.

Zelensky noted the actions of the Armed Forces, the State Emergency Service, and doctors.

I thank every soldier, sergeant and officer who is brave enough to carry out combat orders and maintain our positions. I would especially like to recognize the 41st Brigade, especially the Kraken and Artan units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as well as the National Guard units, for their efforts these days. I would also like to thank the 225th separate assault battalion. I thank every unit of the State Emergency Service and the National Police. To every medical worker. All the employees of the repair teams involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted .

The President recalled the actions of the invaders:

The strikes by the Ukrainian military, missile attacks, and brutal Russian shelling continue daily. Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

- the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also said, "Whatever the difficulties, there is a proper response of our emergency services everywhere, I thank the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, medical workers, paramedics, and emergency crews.

I am grateful to each and everyone who fulfills their professional duties and helps our entire state to stand against Russian terror," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid that the world can stop the Russian terror of Ukrainian cities - this requires political will to increase military support for Ukraine. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising