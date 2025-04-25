The number of gambling addicts in Ukraine has increased dramatically: details

The number of gambling addicts in Ukraine has increased over the year: 12,807 Ukrainians are currently on the register. This is reported by Opendatabot, reports UNN.

Details

In 2025, the number of gambling addicts tripled compared to the previous year. Last year, 9,389 people were added to the Register of Gambling Addicts - another 1,496 were removed from the list because the restriction period had expired.

Since its creation, more than 14,000 Ukrainians have been on the Register of Gambling Addicts. 99% of Ukrainians ended up there of their own free will. At the same time, the number of applications is growing: in the first two months of 2025, 1,719 people have already been added to the Register. This is 10% more than in 2024.

Only 1% are people whose access is restricted by the decision of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRAIL). Since the register was created, there have been 169 such decisions. At the same time, no one has been added to the Register by court order.

