Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 2496 views

05:56 AM • 17049 views

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30726 views

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 70099 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68740 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84938 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175717 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185248 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269109 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111590 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

The number of gambling addicts in Ukraine has increased dramatically: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

The number of Ukrainians in the Register of Gambling Addicts has tripled in a year, reaching 12,807 individuals. Since the beginning of 2025, 1,719 people have been added to the register, which is 10% more than last year.

The number of gambling addicts in Ukraine has increased dramatically: details

The number of gambling addicts in Ukraine has increased over the year: 12,807 Ukrainians are currently on the register. This is reported by Opendatabot, reports UNN.

Details

In 2025, the number of gambling addicts tripled compared to the previous year. Last year, 9,389 people were added to the Register of Gambling Addicts - another 1,496 were removed from the list because the restriction period had expired.

Since its creation, more than 14,000 Ukrainians have been on the Register of Gambling Addicts. 99% of Ukrainians ended up there of their own free will. At the same time, the number of applications is growing: in the first two months of 2025, 1,719 people have already been added to the Register. This is 10% more than in 2024.

Only 1% are people whose access is restricted by the decision of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRAIL). Since the register was created, there have been 169 such decisions. At the same time, no one has been added to the Register by court order.

Under the guise of fighting gambling addiction among the military, Hetmantsev wants to take control of lottery licensing - Kuchukhidze

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Society
Danilo Hetmantsev
Ukraine
