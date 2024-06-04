The National Bank fined Oschadbank 170 thousand hryvnias

The National Bank imposed a fine of UAH 170,000 on Oschadbank JSC for violating the legislative norms regulating activities in the payment market. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, writes UNN.

The National Bank of Ukraine during the non-exit supervision revealed violations of the legislation on the protection of the rights of consumers of financial services by the Joint-Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine". These violations relate to activities in the payment market and include:

1.improper use by the Bank of enhanced user authentication during electronic interaction and access to accounts via Remote Communications, which is required by the law "on payment services".

2. unauthorized provision of PIN codes and other individual accounting information that allows performing payment operations, which violates the requirements established by the resolution of the National Bank.

3.failure to comply with the obligation to block funds in case of disputed payment transactions, which must be carried out for a period of up to 30 days to clarify the circumstances of the case in accordance with the legislation and relevant regulations.

In this regard, the National Bank applied to Oschadbank JSC a measure of influence in the form of a fine for violating the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market in the amount of UAH 170 thousand. this decision was made by the Committee on supervision and regulation of banks, supervision (oversight) of payment systems on June 3, 2024 - said the regulator.

