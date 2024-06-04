The National Bank fined Oschadbank 170 thousand hryvnias

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 39903 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100642 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143912 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148531 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243909 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172865 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164403 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222182 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76149 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110212 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35418 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 48828 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 84774 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243909 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222182 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208519 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221428 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 39903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25196 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30476 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112517 views
The National Bank fined Oschadbank 170 thousand hryvnias

The National Bank fined Oschadbank 170 thousand hryvnias

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21737 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has fined Oschadbank JSC UAH 170,000 for violating the legislation regulating market activities in the payment market.

The National Bank imposed a fine of UAH 170,000 on Oschadbank JSC for violating the legislative norms regulating activities in the payment market. This was reported by the press service of the NBU, writes UNN.

The National Bank of Ukraine during the non-exit supervision revealed violations of the legislation on the protection of the rights of consumers of financial services by the Joint-Stock Company "State Savings Bank of Ukraine". These violations relate to activities in the payment market and include:

1.improper use by the Bank of enhanced user authentication during electronic interaction and access to accounts via Remote Communications, which is required by the law "on payment services".

2. unauthorized provision of PIN codes and other individual accounting information that allows performing payment operations, which violates the requirements established by the resolution of the National Bank.

3.failure to comply with the obligation to block funds in case of disputed payment transactions, which must be carried out for a period of up to 30 days to clarify the circumstances of the case in accordance with the legislation and relevant regulations.

In this regard, the National Bank applied to Oschadbank JSC a measure of influence in the form of a fine for violating the requirements of the legislation regulating activities in the payment market in the amount of UAH 170 thousand. this decision was made by the Committee on supervision and regulation of banks, supervision (oversight) of payment systems on June 3, 2024

- said the regulator.

Recall

The head of the National Bank , Andriy Pyshny, proposed to use an innovative financial instrument - a reparation loan, which is provided to Ukraine with international guarantees from Russian reserves in case of non-payment of reparations by Russia.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine

