“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The Ministry of Digital Transformation commented on the situation with USAID: alternative financing options are being considered

The Ministry of Digital Transformation commented on the situation with USAID: alternative financing options are being considered

Kyiv  •  UNN

The government is considering alternative sources of funding for projects after USAID suspended its support. Some of the initiatives are planned to be financed from the state budget, and negotiations are underway with other countries.

Alternative ways of financing projects that have been suspended by USAID are being considered. Some of them may be supported by the state budget, and negotiations are underway with other countries for possible assistance. 

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details [1

According to him, USAID is a strategic partner of Ukraine and has funded many digital initiatives, including the eRestore and eAccounts programs. However, their future will become clear only after the audit is completed.

We think that digital initiatives will remain. But in fact, there are many things that are not part of our policy, and they also financed them, including the restoration of Ukraine...

- said Bornyakov.

He added that the Ukrainian government is already considering alternative sources of funding for important projects. The President of Ukraine has instructed to collect all programs and prioritize funding. Some of the projects may be supported by the state budget, and negotiations are underway with other countries for possible assistance.

And I think this will be done partially at the expense of the state budget. We have also started talking to other countries that are also helping us to replace these programs in case they are not continued... So, we are still on hold, but even if there is such a direct scenario that they change it completely, I think we will find ways to continue our targeted projects

- summarized the Deputy Minister.

Recall 

The President of Ukraine has instructed to finance critically important programs at the expense of domestic funds. The priority areas include energy, veteran projects, cybersecurity, and medicine. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

