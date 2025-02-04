The Ministry of Digital Transformation commented on the situation with USAID: alternative financing options are being considered

Alternative ways of financing projects that have been suspended by USAID are being considered. Some of them may be supported by the state budget, and negotiations are underway with other countries for possible assistance.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov during a briefing, UNN reports.

According to him, USAID is a strategic partner of Ukraine and has funded many digital initiatives, including the eRestore and eAccounts programs. However, their future will become clear only after the audit is completed.

We think that digital initiatives will remain. But in fact, there are many things that are not part of our policy, and they also financed them, including the restoration of Ukraine... - said Bornyakov.

He added that the Ukrainian government is already considering alternative sources of funding for important projects. The President of Ukraine has instructed to collect all programs and prioritize funding. Some of the projects may be supported by the state budget, and negotiations are underway with other countries for possible assistance.

And I think this will be done partially at the expense of the state budget. We have also started talking to other countries that are also helping us to replace these programs in case they are not continued... So, we are still on hold, but even if there is such a direct scenario that they change it completely, I think we will find ways to continue our targeted projects - summarized the Deputy Minister.

The President of Ukraine has instructed to finance critically important programs at the expense of domestic funds. The priority areas include energy, veteran projects, cybersecurity, and medicine.