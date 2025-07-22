The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result: Kachka commented on the Rada's decision regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine remains committed to effective anti-corruption policy and international obligations, commenting on the Verkhovna Rada's decision regarding NABU and SAP. The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result - sentences that come into force, trust within the anti-corruption system, and the joint work of its bodies. Kachka wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the situation with NABU and SAP. Ukraine takes seriously the strengthening of the rule of law and is fully committed to ensuring an effective anti-corruption policy, as well as fulfilling international obligations. There can be no compromises on this. The arguments "for" and "against" the decisions adopted today in the Verkhovna Rada are clearly articulated. We are ready to work with everyone – partners, civil society, experts – to ensure what is necessary for the rule of law - Kachka wrote.

He noted that it is important to remember that success in the fight against corruption is not only about procedural and institutional norms, the number of procedural actions, and even less about media coverage.

The results are important: sentences that come into legal force – after consideration in courts. It is important how these sentences affect the prevention of corruption. Achieving the goals of reforms in the sphere of the rule of law and anti-corruption is impossible without trust within the system of anti-corruption bodies. The role of the Prosecutor General is especially important in this. The unity and joint work of all anti-corruption bodies is the key to success - Kachka added.

According to him, all obligations within the framework of negotiations on EU accession, in particular those defined in the Transformation Roadmaps, are valid and will be fully fulfilled.

Discussed this during an online meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. We will also coordinate with the ambassadors of G7 countries and other EU member states - Kachka summarized.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, together with SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov, spoke with G7 representatives. International partners received comprehensive answers regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU.