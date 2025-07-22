The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result: Kachka commented on the Rada's decision regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 1014 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15988 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 41080 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 41370 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 41201 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 49175 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 42683 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 36430 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 26332 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32835 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.1m/s
86%
743mm
Popular news
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 111692 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 73905 views
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayor01:18 PM • 9308 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief Magamedrasulov03:14 PM • 5714 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18279 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 74598 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 133702 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 131790 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 128835 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 160592 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Bongbong Marcos
Grant Shapps
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Crimea
France
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 18851 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 167830 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 260265 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 272872 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 267052 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178
Lancet (loitering munition)

The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result: Kachka commented on the Rada's decision regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine remains committed to an effective anti-corruption policy and international obligations, commenting on the Verkhovna Rada's decision regarding NABU and SAP. He emphasized that success in the fight against corruption lies in effective sentences, trust within the system, and the joint work of agencies.

The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result: Kachka commented on the Rada's decision regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka stated that Ukraine remains committed to effective anti-corruption policy and international obligations, commenting on the Verkhovna Rada's decision regarding NABU and SAP. The key in the fight against corruption is not the process, but the result - sentences that come into force, trust within the anti-corruption system, and the joint work of its bodies. Kachka wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Regarding the situation with NABU and SAP. Ukraine takes seriously the strengthening of the rule of law and is fully committed to ensuring an effective anti-corruption policy, as well as fulfilling international obligations. There can be no compromises on this. The arguments "for" and "against" the decisions adopted today in the Verkhovna Rada are clearly articulated. We are ready to work with everyone – partners, civil society, experts – to ensure what is necessary for the rule of law 

- Kachka wrote.

He noted that it is important to remember that success in the fight against corruption is not only about procedural and institutional norms, the number of procedural actions, and even less about media coverage.

The results are important: sentences that come into legal force – after consideration in courts. It is important how these sentences affect the prevention of corruption. Achieving the goals of reforms in the sphere of the rule of law and anti-corruption is impossible without trust within the system of anti-corruption bodies. The role of the Prosecutor General is especially important in this. The unity and joint work of all anti-corruption bodies is the key to success 

- Kachka added.

According to him, all obligations within the framework of negotiations on EU accession, in particular those defined in the Transformation Roadmaps, are valid and will be fully fulfilled.

Discussed this during an online meeting with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. We will also coordinate with the ambassadors of G7 countries and other EU member states 

- Kachka summarized.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law." The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, together with SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and SBI Director Oleksiy Sukhachov, spoke with G7 representatives. International partners received comprehensive answers regarding the recent special operation to neutralize Russian influence on NABU.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vasyl Malyuk
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9