The HACC Appeals Chamber kept Mudra in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure imposed on former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Mudra — detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 20 million, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court completed its consideration of four appeals filed by the defense and an appeal filed by the prosecutor against the ruling of the HACC investigating judge imposing detention as a preventive measure on Mudra. As an alternative, the court set bail at UAH 20 million.

The court clarified that the bail has not yet been posted and that the person remains in custody.

Following the consideration, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the appeals filed by the defense and upheld the ruling of the HACC investigating judge without changes. The decision took effect upon its pronouncement and is not subject to cassation appeal — the court reported.

Mudla began being “wiretapped” back in May 2025 — lawyer

We remind you

Mudra is suspected in the NABU "Forrest Gump" case. According to the investigation, the case concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million, which was posted as bail for a person involved in the "Midas" case.

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measureon Iryna Mudra.