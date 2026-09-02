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Mudla began being “wiretapped” back in May 2025 — lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The lawyer said that Mudla began being wiretapped on May 13, 2025. According to the investigation, she joined the criminal organization in October.

Mudla began being “wiretapped” back in May 2025 — lawyer

The investigation began wiretapping former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra back in May 2025. Her lawyer, Artem Krykun-Trush, stated this during a court hearing, reports UNN

Details 

As Artem Krykun-Trush explained, in August 2024, "the state opened an operational-investigative case," which made it possible to wiretap Mudra. 

"On April 23, 2025, the state obtained the first authorization to listen to Iryna (Mudra — ed.)," Krykun-Trush said. 

According to him, Mudra began to be "listened to" on May 13, 2025, whereas, according to the investigators themselves, she did not join the criminal organization until October 2025 at the earliest.

Update

Today, September 2, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court continued consideration of the appeal filed by the defense of former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra in the "Forrest Gump" case. 

Later, the judge closed the hearing to the press. 

Mudra's defense is requesting that a preventive measure in the form of a personal recognizance obligation be chosen. The defense claims that, when determining the amount of bail, the trial court judge failed to properly assess Mudra's financial situation and did not establish her ability to pay.

Recall 

Mudra is suspected in the NABU "Forrest Gump" case. According to the investigation, the case concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million, which was posted as bail for a person involved in the "Midas" case.

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Iryna Mudra. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Iryna Mudra
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine