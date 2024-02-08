The Government has published the procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities: what is expected

The government has made public the Procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities for heat, water and garbage collection, adopted by a government resolution on February 6, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine , the resolution concerns the recalculation of the cost of utilities for the period of their non-provision, incomplete provision or inadequate quality. And can be applied to the cost of heating, hot water, centralized water supply and sewerage, as well as household waste management.

As noted, the cost of utilities is recalculated if the parameters of the services deviate from those established by law and service agreements, in particular:

a decrease in the temperature of the heat carrier and hot water, as well as a mismatch in their pressure at the entrance to the building;

lowering the air temperature in the consumer's premises (if there is a contract for servicing intra-building systems);



interruptions in the provision of services caused, among other things, by the contractor exceeding the terms of emergency repair work;



inconsistencies in the composition and quality of hot and cold water with state sanitary standards and regulations;



non-compliance with the requirements for household waste management, violation of the household waste collection schedule, etc.



As noted, the contractor is obliged to independently recalculate the amount of the payment in accordance with the requirements of this Procedure within one month following the billing period, as well as pay a penalty (fine) to the consumer in the manner and amount determined by law or contract.

Also, in case of receipt of a claim from the consumer and the contractor decides to satisfy the claims set forth in the claim, the recalculation is reportedly carried out within one month from the date when the decision to satisfy the claims was made.

The recalculation based on a claim received from a consumer of the respective apartment building is carried out by the contractor for all consumers of such a building who received a service of inadequate quality, the Ministry added.

The recalculation, as indicated, is carried out regardless of whether the consumer has any debt for the relevant service. The amount of the recalculation and the penalty (fine) for violation of the terms of the agreement is credited to the consumer as a debt repayment for the services actually consumed, and in the absence of debt, as a payment for future payments.

At the same time, the agency emphasized that the Procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities does not apply in the temporarily occupied territories, territories where military operations are being (were) conducted or territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Shmyhal: UAH 50 billion allocated for housing and utility subsidies for Ukrainians