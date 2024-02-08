The Government has published the procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities: what is expected

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101819 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128541 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129749 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169240 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177818 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148715 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244183 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101489 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84778 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81431 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93769 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254853 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240751 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2365 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128541 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103648 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103789 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120099 views
The Government has published the procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities: what is expected

The Government has published the procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities: what is expected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104147 views

The government has published a procedure that allows utility providers to recalculate costs for periods when heating, water supply, or garbage collection services were not provided in full or were of poor quality.

The government has made public the Procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities for heat, water and garbage collection, adopted by a government resolution on February 6, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine , the resolution concerns the recalculation of the cost of utilities for the period of their non-provision, incomplete provision or inadequate quality. And can be applied to the cost of heating, hot water, centralized water supply and sewerage, as well as household waste management.

As noted, the cost of utilities is recalculated if the parameters of the services deviate from those established by law and service agreements, in particular:

  • a decrease in the temperature of the heat carrier and hot water, as well as a mismatch in their pressure at the entrance to the building;
  • lowering the air temperature in the consumer's premises (if there is a contract for servicing intra-building systems);
  • interruptions in the provision of services caused, among other things, by the contractor exceeding the terms of emergency repair work;
  • inconsistencies in the composition and quality of hot and cold water with state sanitary standards and regulations;
  • non-compliance with the requirements for household waste management, violation of the household waste collection schedule, etc.

As noted, the contractor is obliged to independently recalculate the amount of the payment in accordance with the requirements of this Procedure within one month following the billing period, as well as pay a penalty (fine) to the consumer in the manner and amount determined by law or contract.

Also, in case of receipt of a claim from the consumer and the contractor decides to satisfy the claims set forth in the claim, the recalculation is reportedly carried out within one month from the date when the decision to satisfy the claims was made.

The recalculation based on a claim received from a consumer of the respective apartment building is carried out by the contractor for all consumers of such a building who received a service of inadequate quality, the Ministry added.

The recalculation, as indicated, is carried out regardless of whether the consumer has any debt for the relevant service. The amount of the recalculation and the penalty (fine) for violation of the terms of the agreement is credited to the consumer as a debt repayment for the services actually consumed, and in the absence of debt, as a payment for future payments.

At the same time, the agency emphasized that the Procedure for recalculating the cost of utilities does not apply in the temporarily occupied territories, territories where military operations are being (were) conducted or territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

