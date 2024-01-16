Shmyhal: UAH 50 billion allocated for housing and utility subsidies for Ukrainians

Ukrainians in need of support can receive housing and utility subsidies under a simplified procedure. This year, UAH 50 billion has been allocated for them.

This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

People in need of support receive housing and utility subsidies. The procedure is as simplified as possible, with the applicant submitting a minimum of data, and the rest of the information is collected by the Pension Fund. This year, the state budget allocates UAH 50 billion for housing and utility subsidies for 3 million Ukrainian families. This is about 25% more than last year - Denys Shmyhal said.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the government has ensured that tariffs for heat, gas and electricity for households remain unchanged, but people who need help paying their bills can receive subsidies.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to use this tool of targeted state support, as subsidies not only help specific families, but also increase the level of utility bills.