Shmyhal: UAH 50 billion allocated for housing and utility subsidies for Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 50 billion for housing and utility subsidies for citizens in need. The simplified subsidy process helps to increase the level of payment for utilities and maintain the country's infrastructure.
Ukrainians in need of support can receive housing and utility subsidies under a simplified procedure. This year, UAH 50 billion has been allocated for them.
This was announced during a government meeting by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
People in need of support receive housing and utility subsidies. The procedure is as simplified as possible, with the applicant submitting a minimum of data, and the rest of the information is collected by the Pension Fund. This year, the state budget allocates UAH 50 billion for housing and utility subsidies for 3 million Ukrainian families. This is about 25% more than last year
Details
According to Shmyhal, the government has ensured that tariffs for heat, gas and electricity for households remain unchanged, but people who need help paying their bills can receive subsidies.
The Prime Minister urged citizens to use this tool of targeted state support, as subsidies not only help specific families, but also increase the level of utility bills.
This means greater resilience of Ukraine's critical infrastructure and the ability to provide light and heat in every home