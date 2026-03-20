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The General Staff reported damage to a plant in occupied Alchevsk, and confirmed damage to an A-50 aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1462 views

The Defense Forces damaged a Russian A-50 aircraft in Staraya Russa and facilities of the Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works. Infrastructure at a training ground in Zaporizhzhia was also hit.

The General Staff reported damage to a plant in occupied Alchevsk, and confirmed damage to an A-50 aircraft

The General Staff confirmed damage to the Russian A-50 aircraft and also reported damage to the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine in occupied Luhansk region, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's statement.

Details

According to the General Staff, on the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important targets of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, facilities of the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region were hit. The enterprise is involved in the production of artillery shell casings (casting and primary processing of large-caliber blanks), as well as in the production and repair of armored steel for the military equipment of the occupation army.

- the statement said.

Also, according to the General Staff, the infrastructure of the "Vostochny" training ground (Novopetrivka, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region) was hit. The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified.

Defense Forces hit enemy air defense systems and radar station in occupied territories - General Staff16.03.26, 13:35 • 3417 views

Addendum

In addition, the General Staff clarified the results of the March 17, 2026 strike on the facilities of the 123rd aircraft repair plant in Staraya Russa (Novgorod region, Russia).

Damage to the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft has been additionally confirmed. It was located on the territory of the enterprise for maintenance and, possibly, was awaiting modernization.

- the statement said.

Beyond repair: Ukrainian UAVs hit the Almaz-Antey concern's plant that repairs Russian air defense systems20.03.26, 03:25 • 13388 views

Antonina Tumanova

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