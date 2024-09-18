The founder of a Taiwanese company officially confirmed that the pagers that exploded on Hezbollah members were made in Europe

The Taiwanese company Gold Apollo Co. whose pagers were used by Hezbollah members, claims that the products from the exploded batch were made in Europe. UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

A Taiwanese manufacturer linked to the pagers that exploded during an attack in Lebanon against Hezbollah has officially stated that the devices were manufactured by a company in Europe.

The images of the pagers that appeared after the explosions, with stickers on the back, look like those of the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo Co. according to Reuters analysis. However, the media immediately issued denials from the manufacturer.

On Wednesday, the company's founder, Hsu Ching-kuang, officially denied that the pagers were manufactured by the company, saying that they were made by a European company that has the right to use its brand. "The product was not ours. It only had our brand on it," he said.

On September 17, thousands of pagersused by Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously across Lebanon to prevent surveillance through mobile devices. Thousands of people were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, and several fatalities were reported. The Lebanese Minister of Health reported that a young girl was among the dead and that more than 200 people were critically injured. According to reports, Iranian Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani is among those wounded in the attack. The media also reported that the son of a Hezbollah member of parliament was also killed in the explosions.

Hezbollah accused Israel of involvement in the bombings. Lebanon's Information Minister condemned the attack as "Israeli aggression." The Israeli military did not comment directly on the explosions, but said that the high command had assessed the situation, "focusing on readiness for attack and defense in all directions.

