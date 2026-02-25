$43.260.03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Tehran
UNN Lite
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Truth Social

First Ukrainian defense plant started operating in Great Britain - Zaluzhnyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Ukrspecsystems company opened a production complex in Great Britain. This is an expansion of Ukrainian-British capabilities and the creation of a second resilience circuit.

First Ukrainian defense plant started operating in Great Britain - Zaluzhnyi
Photo: www.facebook.com/vzaluzhnyi

The first Ukrainian defense plant, the production complex of Ukrspecsystems, has started operating in the UK. This was announced on Facebook by Ukraine's Ambassador to London and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zaluzhnyy, these drones have long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare. He noted that Ukraine is fighting under constant missile attacks, infrastructure destruction, and threats to production.

Our (Ukrainian - ed.) engineers create solutions that are born directly from front-line experience. They improve systems not based on theoretical research, but on the results of real combat applications.

- stated the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain.

He added: the launch of production in the UK has deep strategic logic. It is not about shifting the center of gravity from Ukraine - it is about expanding joint Ukrainian-British capabilities and creating a second circuit of stability that guarantees continuity of production, Zaluzhnyy noted.

The center of engineering expertise remains in Ukraine, while production is integrated into the British defense space.

We are creating a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other but also form a common industrial security base. For Ukraine, this project means stability and the possibility of long-term planning. For Britain, it means strengthening its own defense industry, access to technologies proven in modern warfare, and job creation. This is an example of how combat experience can be quickly integrated into industrial solutions and national security.

- Zaluzhnyy stated.

Recall

The UK introduced almost 300 new sanctions against Russia, aimed at reducing oil revenues and undermining military capabilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies