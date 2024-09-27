The enemy is attacking: missile alert announced in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
A missile alert has been declared in Mykolaiv region. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, announce an air alert in the region.
A missile threat has been announced in Mykolaiv region. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaliy Kim, an air raid alert has been sounded in the Mykolaiv region.
