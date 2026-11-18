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The most difficult situation with electricity supply is currently in the Kharkiv region and the Sumy region. The situation is also challenging in the Dnipro region and the Poltava region. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal’s briefing, UNN reports.

There was a briefing by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on the situation with our electricity supply. The most difficult situation is currently in the Kharkiv region and the Sumy region. The situation is also challenging in the Dnipro region and the Poltava region. There were strikes on Odesa, strikes on the Odesa region, the Mykolaiv region, and Zaporizhzhia - Zelenskyy reported.

According to him, repair crews are working everywhere, and everything necessary to restore electricity in the affected areas should be available—personnel and equipment. Ukraine has secured these resources for the repairs.

I want to thank every crew, all municipal services, and energy companies that are truly doing this work effectively. We are making every effort to ensure that people have electricity. I am preparing additional packages with our partners to guarantee what is necessary for the coming weeks and months. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summed up.

Russia targeted mainly energy infrastructure at night and in the morning - consequences and power outages by region