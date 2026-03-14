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The enemy carried out 79 attacks on the front, most actively operating in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The General Staff reported active assaults in the Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions. The occupiers launched dozens of strikes on the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

The enemy carried out 79 attacks on the front, most actively operating in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 79. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Koreniok, Ryzhivka, Mala Slobidka, Stepanivka, Khodyne, Starykove, Yastrubshchyna, Iskriskivshchyna were subjected to artillery strikes; the settlement of Kruzhok was subjected to an airstrike.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy made two futile attempts today to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions, in addition, they carried out 51 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, two of which were with the use of MLRS, dropped three guided aerial bombs, inflicting one air strike.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked once near the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced once in the direction of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance near Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to approach the positions of our troops in the areas of Zakitne and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the areas of Nykyforivka and Novomarkove. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Sofiivka. Two battles are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Udachne, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement has not yet been completed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions near Oleksandrogorod and Zlagoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, and Myrny. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne, and Dolynka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, there was one enemy attack. The settlements of Lviv and Olhivka were subjected to airstrikes.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 810 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff14.03.26, 08:03 • 10889 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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