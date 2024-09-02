Enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones: there are damages and fires due to the debris

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region at night with missiles and drones, the debris caused fires and damaged private houses and cars, there were no casualties, the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko said on Monday, UNN reports.

The enemy once again attacked our area with missiles and UAVs. The alarm was raised twice. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets downed. No hits to critical or residential infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties. As of 7:30 a.m., the falling wreckage of downed targets caused forest litter and dry grass fires in three districts of the region. There are reports of damage to 3 private houses and 2 cars - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the operational groups continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the enemy's attack.

